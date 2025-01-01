Guava Auto
Guava Auto effects are mostly calming.
Guava Auto potency is higher THC than average.
Guava Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds suited to beginner growers. This is a resilient strain against mold and bugs with high yield potential (~550 gr/m2) and resinous, buds that flower in around 9 weeks. Guava Auto produces up to 28% THC that enhances its euphoric, talkative effects, with a palate of sweet, tropical, and fruity flavors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Guava Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Guava AutoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Guava Auto strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anorexia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Guava Auto products near you
Similar to Guava Auto near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—