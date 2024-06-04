Guava Berry reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Guava Berry.
Guava Berry strain effects
l........4
June 4, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
This shit gas. Nice head high, great for a sunny day. Still functional but I’m undeniably fried.
s........1
August 11, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
great smoke and even better high. very relaxed but also talkative. helped with a bit of pain relief and heightened my appetite. mega munchies with this strain
e........7
June 30, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
very euphoric high a chill ride the whole way through highly enjoyable
C........3
April 7, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
This is a trippy high that gelato can’t even touch
t........0
October 8, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Shit hit different
S........6
August 11, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Very great smoke in my experience, I smoke swisher reds(sweets) original no flavor or anything and this bud gives a sweet and berry taste throughout the whole blunt. It worked very well with pain relief and also appetite, munchies like crazy plan dinner or you'll be snacking lol.