Guava Berry
Guava Berry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Afghani and Chemdog. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Guava Berry is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Philosopher Seeds , the average price of Guava Berry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Guava Berry’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Guava Berry, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Guava Berry strain effects
Guava Berry strain reviews
s........1
August 11, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
l........4
June 4, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
C........3
April 7, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed