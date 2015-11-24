Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Lucky to find this outstanding strain in soft pressed Hash form. Really easy on the throat with great uplifting relaxed mindset. The absence of any couch lock makes for a truly fun experience. Explore outdoors or get creative on this one. Will be back . .but may have to search more then one source.