ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Guava Chem
  4. Reviews

Guava Chem reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Guava Chem.

Reviews

42

Avatar for Master_Kush_VII
Member since 2019
High diesel taste, intense high, for short duration, personally it gets better the more you smoke. 4/5
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for theORherb
Member since 2017
A solid hybrid! It smells great, kinda sweet. It gives a great, happy high. I will buy it again for sure.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for parkerfoshay
Member since 2018
good
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Guava ChemUser uploaded image of Guava ChemUser uploaded image of Guava ChemUser uploaded image of Guava ChemUser uploaded image of Guava ChemUser uploaded image of Guava ChemUser uploaded image of Guava Chem
more
photos
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Made me uplifted, happy, &amp; relaxed. The flavor &amp; scent was a sweet citrus pine. The light green chunky buds had amber pistils with fine white trichomes. Nice Hybrid from Pearl Pharma.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for superocean9
Member since 2015
Lucky to find this outstanding strain in soft pressed Hash form. Really easy on the throat with great uplifting relaxed mindset. The absence of any couch lock makes for a truly fun experience. Explore outdoors or get creative on this one. Will be back . .but may have to search more then one source.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for hazefordayz
Member since 2017
Was very lucky to come by this strain, one of the most unique tasting strains I've ever smoked, great day time flower
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for tatsbyk
Member since 2017
Good for starting ur day, very uplifting and energetic
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedRelaxed