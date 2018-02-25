Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Elmer said it best really! its ana amazing strain with a beautiful aroma & taste. A very FUNCTIONING type of high, i was very cerebral stoned but not staring at the wall stuck stoned. Was able to get stuff done without procrastinating as usual, & lasted a while with a smooth come down. The t...
Was the best strain yo smoke and float in the swimming pool after a long stressful day. The delicious aroma of guava is potent when I opened up my jar. The taste is so wonderful and smokes real smooth as well.
I feel like this is the Gelato that Soma Rose Farms is making? I taste specific guava and its fun and distracting. Ended up taking a shower and nap after a bowl. Felt better than all of the sleeps in the past month! Its stimulating at first. Can stay stimulating if you dont dose it high.