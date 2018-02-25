ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Guava Gelato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Guava Gelato.

Avatar for DonkeyBong69
Member since 2019
it’s not bad but it doesn’t last too long and definitely will give you dry eyes
Avatar for wherethewildthingsgrow
Member since 2016
Elmer said it best really! its ana amazing strain with a beautiful aroma &amp; taste. A very FUNCTIONING type of high, i was very cerebral stoned but not staring at the wall stuck stoned. Was able to get stuff done without procrastinating as usual, &amp; lasted a while with a smooth come down. The t...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for JloSmokey
Member since 2014
Wonderful sweet sherbet flavor and aroma, good afternoon or evening strain. Strong THC, no lower than 20%.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for LeafmanofHyrule
Member since 2019
Strong flavor, great high not sure what else to say.
Avatar for yona82
Member since 2018
Was the best strain yo smoke and float in the swimming pool after a long stressful day. The delicious aroma of guava is potent when I opened up my jar. The taste is so wonderful and smokes real smooth as well.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for _mack52
Member since 2018
Had me feelin nice. Smells just like candy and smokes smooth. Ripped a handfull of bongrips of this and could barely open my eyes.
Avatar for frontsquat420
Member since 2018
I feel like this is the Gelato that Soma Rose Farms is making? I taste specific guava and its fun and distracting. Ended up taking a shower and nap after a bowl. Felt better than all of the sleeps in the past month! Its stimulating at first. Can stay stimulating if you dont dose it high.
