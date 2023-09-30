Guava Pie reviews
j........e
September 30, 2023
I love guava pie. i smoke very specific strains. trying to learn more, to use this medicine right... I sprinkle it on my main strain, strawberry cough and it helps balance the hard sativa's I enjoy when they get too intense, like Durban poison. very delicious and makes me feel happy and relaxed
d........8
November 5, 2024
Eyes are very low smoked some guava pie in a bowl I could sleep rn but I love searching up these strains on Leafly and learning what I’m smoking on puff puff pass 😎🍁