Guava Pie
Guava Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Pie and GuavaZ. This strain has a fruity and sour flavor that resembles a guava pie with hints of candy. Guava Pie is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for intermediate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Guava Pie effects include relaxation, happiness, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Guava Pie when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and inflammation. Bred by Bloom Seed Company, Guava Pie features flavors like guava, strawberry, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Guava Pie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Guava Pie might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Guava Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Guava Pie strain effects
