Guido Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Guido Kush.

Reviews

13

Avatar for herbalteacher
Member since 2017
Really great smell right out of the gate. Escalates slowly and lasts quite a while. Highly recommended.
Avatar for MoeMoe5597
Member since 2016
A very relaxing strain. with kids to take care of it relieves my stress but doesn't hinder my ability to act fast in case of emergency!
Avatar for twill107
Member since 2016
Hands down, best strain I've ever seen!
Avatar for hippogriffsflyhi
Member since 2015
Avatar for col4bin
Member since 2014
Absolutely delicious plum and cherry flavors in this beautiful mostly indica. Yum.
Avatar for TheLittleGreenLog
Member since 2014
The smell is very distinct, almost how you know the taste of GSC. The taste is not harsh with not a real rich white smoke. Great looking flower. Larger dense nugs with very lovely color consisting of dark greens, light greens, and brown hairs and trichomes!
