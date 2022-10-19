Gunnpowwder reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gunnpowwder.
Gunnpowwder strain effects
Gunnpowwder reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
k........z
October 19, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Gunsmoke is a very great flower it has a very unique taste to it it’s one-of-a-kind I highly recommend if you’re a connoisseur smoker.
h........e
June 5, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Bonjour, I wrote to you my review about this fantastique and perfumed like taste when you inhale it and seconds before you deep inhale it happiness starts shaping in your face.. It made me quite focuses, creative and filled with happiness.. on a roll on my things to do and feels good :) I now transitioned from a Higher Being to an Elevated Being! Santé Les Amis
y........g
May 7, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
perfection for relaxation
a........a
January 12, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
I felt really euphoric and creative yet relaxed on this strain :-)