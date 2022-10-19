stock photo similar to Gunnpowwder
Gunnpowwder
Seed Junky Genetics pushes the GSC genome forward with this (Biscotti x Sherb bx1) x Jealousy f2 cross that’s fat, dark, icy, and dripping. Gunnpowwder is a weed strain that appears on The Minntz brand menus—a collaboration between Seed Junky Genetics and Cookies. Cookies’ mogul Berner helped select the Gunnpowwder variety for its funky, gassy taste that evokes the seductive stink of black powder. Just use caution: Seed Junky Genetics plus Cookies brand The Minntz only release the highest-caliber, one-hitter-quitter stuff on the planet.
Gunnpowwder strain effects
Gunnpowwder strain reviews4
k........z
October 19, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
h........e
June 5, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
y........g
May 7, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric