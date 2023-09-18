Tastes of toasted grains. I hit a small nug in a bong that went for 3 pulls. Immediate head-rush in first drag. Thick milky smoke with no taste of fruit at all. Third hit cleared the pipe and had just the faintest taste of tarry afterburn. Stepping away to my lounge chair I feel tension across my temples and notice my butt sinking into this chair more than before. I feel a little antsy and am experiencing a mental fog flashing over my brain. The buzz is settling into a smooth-relaxed body high with narrowing visual field, anesthetic effects, and so far is anorexic. Tension in my head is gone after a minute or two. I feel at ease and at peace except a nagging desire to “do something” so I did some housework. I had another hit after an hour. It tastes really good, not sweet at all, but not funky either, more creamy or toasty. I could see this as a daily driver for an experienced user. I did not get the “munchies” but I’m probably too stoned to make important financial decisions. I could do repetitive labor all day, in fact I am going to mow the lawn now.