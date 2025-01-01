stock photo similar to Guwop Green
Guwop Green
write a review
Guwop Green is a 2024 weed strain from the breeder Compound Genetics of California. Guwop Green is part of a lineup of crosses from Compound's award-winning Eye Candy (Biscotti x The Menthol) cultivar. Eye Candy is known for being super-blingy, big, and pretty. Guwop Green is a cross of Pinana x Eye Candy. Expect some tropical notes. We're still learning more about Guwop Green so leave one of the first reviews.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Guwop GreenOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Guwop Green products near you
Similar to Guwop Green near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—