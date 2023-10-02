Eye Candy
aka Icandy, I-Candy
Eye Candy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti x The Menthol. This strain should smell like a minty, premium GSC. Eye Candy is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Eye Candy effects include happiness, creativity, and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose Eye Candy when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Compound Genetics, the dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Eye Candy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Eye Candy might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Eye Candy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Eye Candy strain effects
