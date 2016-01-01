ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Haleigh’s Hope reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Haleigh’s Hope.

Avatar for NJMMPreviews
Member since 2019
My favorite CBD strain. It has a musky, almost kushy peppery taste to it unlike many of the other CBD strains which can sometimes have a hempy taste. It has just enough THC to lift your spirits and get your mind off of things if you’re an anxious/obsessive type. I am diagnosed with OCD and this st...
RelaxedTalkative
Avatar for AmazonGoddess62
Member since 2019
I have Ehlers Danlos syndrome a rare genetic disease that affects your collagen and I suffer from chronic muscle spasms and neurogenic pain. My low back is the most debilitating. This is hands down the best sleep medicine for me. I make my own cannabis butter and then make edibles for bedtime.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Katluv
Member since 2019
I've tried various strains for anxiety, and found this one of the best propriety. Haleigh's Hope is effective in treating anxiety attacks. It doesn't leave me too foggy headed or longing for snacks. I use it in the oil form in my vape pen. Helpful when thoughts are bogging, and I need zen.
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for abntr82
Member since 2016
I have severe Rheumatoid arthritis and neuropathy. This is amazing to feel like my pain is feeling of of my body. I am really impressed how this Herb helps!! I found a new favorite.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for CBDchica
Member since 2018
LOVE this strain!!! Works for all my ailments. Recommend for anyone who wants a happier better quality.of life.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Barbeecain
Member since 2018
This will be my first review ever. I have to admit, I was a little reticent about purchasing a high cbd strain. I waned to see, what, if anything, cbd would do for me. The bud was sooo fragrant! Just pristine. I just waned to inhale it's vapor right out of the jar. upon smoking a warm wave envelop...
FocusedRelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for plantacolyte
Member since 2017
I'm relatively new to cannabis &amp; relied heavily on the advice from the dispensary counselor when I first started using whole flower. HH was on my list of must-try strains because it was formulated to treat some of my conditions-- muscle spasms, seizures, &amp; pain. I remember the counselor bein...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Nateb320
Member since 2018
Hi guys. About 2 years ago I had a complete meltdown from a weed of one of my friends. Complete paranoia and anxiety, even texted my dad that I loved him at 2am cause I thought I was dying Ever since that day I've been deathly afraid of weed until a friend of mine gave me this stuff, and let me tell...
