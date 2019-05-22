Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
For the most part, this is your typical Indica medication. Good relaxation, heavy body high, with a tingle in the legs and arms. Okay for pain, not the best. Better for muscle pain than nerve. It does offer a nice head effect with some uplift. Allowing for good concentration and focus. If you can ma...
This is truly a magnificent strain. Everyone has their unique response to it, but for me, it is just so ridiculously uplifting and ZERO burnout. I could (and have) smoke this all day and still function. Great for playing music and drawing and very chill. Helps notch down the anxiety and really bring...
Damn broski, I dont know who is growing this strain or how it got to my bubbler but damn. The nugs came in medium to small size but i havent seen a strain this frosty since the early 2000's. It smells like a classic OG, pine, earth and fuel with something else I cant pinpoint but its sweet like cand...