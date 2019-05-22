ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Harambe
  • Leafly flower of Harambe

Hybrid

Harambe

Harambe

A limited release from Ethos Genetics, Harambe was developed to honor and raise funds for the late gorilla of the Cincinnati Zoo. This cross of Original Glue, Citral Skunk, and Black Fire has a rich diesel aroma that is accompanied by subtle citrus notes. As with most strains coming from Ethos Genetics, Harambe is noted for its potency and thick blanket of trichomes that will help you wind down at the end of the day. Harambe may be hard to find, but your best bet will be in Colorado.

Reviews

6

Show all

Avatar for Onehunnit
Member since 2019
Damn broski, I dont know who is growing this strain or how it got to my bubbler but damn. The nugs came in medium to small size but i havent seen a strain this frosty since the early 2000's. It smells like a classic OG, pine, earth and fuel with something else I cant pinpoint but its sweet like cand...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for Yakobius
Member since 2019
This is truly a magnificent strain. Everyone has their unique response to it, but for me, it is just so ridiculously uplifting and ZERO burnout. I could (and have) smoke this all day and still function. Great for playing music and drawing and very chill. Helps notch down the anxiety and really bring...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Dyldo405
Member since 2018
Very potent, excellent for night time pain management. Definitely has a heavy effect that will keep you in a haze for hours. Don't smoke this before anything important.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for NathanC.
Member since 2018
For the most part, this is your typical Indica medication. Good relaxation, heavy body high, with a tingle in the legs and arms. Okay for pain, not the best. Better for muscle pain than nerve. It does offer a nice head effect with some uplift. Allowing for good concentration and focus. If you can ma...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Asantiago11935
Member since 2018
Straight gas buds are pungent with beautiful crystals and the even breaking up just a small amount will leave a thick sticky residue.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
more
reviews
write a review