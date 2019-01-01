ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Harlequin Joe

A new take on the famed CBD strain Harlequin, Harlequin Joe crosses it with Joseph OG. Bred by the Gage Green Group, this strain puts out dense buds with golden trichomes and notes of spice and sweet currant. 

 

Lineage

Strain parent
Harlequin
parent
Strain
Harlequin Joe