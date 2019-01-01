A new take on the famed CBD strain Harlequin, Harlequin Joe crosses it with Joseph OG. Bred by the Gage Green Group, this strain puts out dense buds with golden trichomes and notes of spice and sweet currant.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A new take on the famed CBD strain Harlequin, Harlequin Joe crosses it with Joseph OG. Bred by the Gage Green Group, this strain puts out dense buds with golden trichomes and notes of spice and sweet currant.