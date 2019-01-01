Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Crossing Indica Blitz and Power Plant, Seach Medical Cannabis Group’s Havarra Wedding has quick-yielding sativa-dominant genetics. Flavors and aromas are gentle with notes of soft vanilla and incense. This strain is great for daytime use, as it is moderately energizing without any drowsiness. The high is long-lasting and great for day-to-day pain management.