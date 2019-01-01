ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Havarra Wedding
  • Leafly flower of Havarra Wedding

Hybrid

Havarra Wedding

Havarra Wedding

Crossing Indica Blitz and Power Plant, Seach Medical Cannabis Group’s Havarra Wedding has quick-yielding sativa-dominant genetics. Flavors and aromas are gentle with notes of soft vanilla  and incense. This strain is great for daytime use, as it is moderately energizing without any drowsiness. The high is long-lasting and great for day-to-day pain management.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review