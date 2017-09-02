Power Plant comes from Dutch Passion Seed Company and is derived from powerful South African sativa strains. Thanks to this, these plants have a fast growing time compared to most sativas and will produce either many medium-sized flowers or a few very large buds with smaller “popcorn” buds between 7 and 9 weeks. These plants are troopers and will do well in almost any grow environment, but its woody, earthy scent is pungent, so indoor growers will have to prepare. Power Plant has a sharp, peppery taste. While many sativas are good choices for a clear-headed buzz, this plant’s high THC content makes it powerful. It makes some users happy and creative, though effects may verge on too intoxicating for some.