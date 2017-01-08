Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hawaiian Fire.
Reviews
31
RyliePoppy
Member since 2019
Absolutely love this strain. Makes me hella hungry, clear headed, and sleepy. It’s been insanely helpful with my anxiety/PTSD symptoms like nightmares and racing thoughts. Also has a really nice taste to it, which is a bonus!
Exactly how they describe it, dreamy and vacation like, you can almost hear the waves. Very euphoric and extremely relaxing but no couch lock that is for sure. Really good for my chronic back pain too.
I love the effects of this strain: it will truly uplift you and motivate you to do something creative. I love listening to music with this strain because I do not feel tired. This strain is really good to use throughout the day.