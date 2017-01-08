ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hawaiian Fire
  4. Reviews

Hawaiian Fire reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hawaiian Fire.

Reviews

31

Avatar for RyliePoppy
Member since 2019
Absolutely love this strain. Makes me hella hungry, clear headed, and sleepy. It’s been insanely helpful with my anxiety/PTSD symptoms like nightmares and racing thoughts. Also has a really nice taste to it, which is a bonus!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for mittensbiscuits
Member since 2014
Wow the name says it all. Super strong high,
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Talm310
Member since 2017
I've smoked a lot of sativa strains &amp; this is one definitely f*** stood out! Im telling u smoke this s*** and u'll taste a difference. It taste sweet and it gets u high asf. Definitely recommend.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for liljizzery
Member since 2017
Sweet and frosty, burns for a long time!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Energetic
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Hawaiian FireUser uploaded image of Hawaiian FireUser uploaded image of Hawaiian FireUser uploaded image of Hawaiian FireUser uploaded image of Hawaiian FireUser uploaded image of Hawaiian FireUser uploaded image of Hawaiian Fire
more
photos
Avatar for emoteriyaki
Member since 2017
Exactly how they describe it, dreamy and vacation like, you can almost hear the waves. Very euphoric and extremely relaxing but no couch lock that is for sure. Really good for my chronic back pain too.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for TierraGloriosa
Member since 2015
I love the effects of this strain: it will truly uplift you and motivate you to do something creative. I love listening to music with this strain because I do not feel tired. This strain is really good to use throughout the day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for phobic
Member since 2016
got a great head high and felt very relaxed. not super long lasting, but the uplifting feeling is on going which is very nice.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for mar72
Member since 2015
very good quality flower nice location
Read full review
Reported
feelings