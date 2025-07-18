Hawaiian Plushers
Hawaiian Plushers effects are mostly energizing.
Hawaiian Plushers is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross of Peach Ringz x Lemon Gushers. Breeders Tiki Madman and Big Al's Exotics evokes a tropical paradise of sweet and sour fruit tinged with petrol and pepper. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hawaiian Plushers, please share your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.com. Your insights can help others discover more about this strain.
Hawaiian Plushers strain effects
Hawaiian Plushers strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Hawaiian Plushers strain reviews(2)
b........1
July 18, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Excellent for pain. Leaves your body feeling relaxed and numb while melting any tension or anxiety. Extremely smooth with zero harshness. Flavor is excellent.
t........2
January 29, 2024
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Uplifted
Very nice smell and taste. You can smoke and still get things done.