Hawaiian Plushers is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross of Peach Ringz x Lemon Gushers. Breeders Tiki Madman and Big Al's Exotics evokes a tropical paradise of sweet and sour fruit tinged with petrol and pepper. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hawaiian Plushers, please share your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.com. Your insights can help others discover more about this strain.