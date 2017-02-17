ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hawaiian Punch
  • Leafly flower of Hawaiian Punch

Sativa

Hawaiian Punch

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 89 reviews

Hawaiian Punch

Originating in Hawaii, Hawaiian Punch delivers a "punch" not unlike the most righteous wave in Hawaii. This strain is extremely potent, yet delivers an aloha feeling to your mind and body, much like an ocean breeze. Hawaiian Punch is one that will gradually sneak up on you, especially the first time. 

Flowering time is 55-60 days, and a THC content up to 21%.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

448 reported effects from 65 people
Happy 70%
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 53%
Relaxed 49%
Energetic 35%

Reviews

89

Show all

Avatar for gregs01
Member since 2015
Super bomb sativa smoke, the smell and taste are absolutely phenomenal that holds true to its name and it smokes great to, a nice all around strain (sativa wise) def in my top 3 for daytime use
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for nagchampa
Member since 2014
I bought this strain for only $7/gm at a local dispensary, thinking that anything at that low price might be great for making edibles. After vaping a bowl, I changed my mind - I had just bought some excellent herb that I wanted to use for - everything! Sweet and fruity, easy and smooth going in, th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for PlatypusGuitar
Member since 2015
Smoking Hawaiian Punch is like taking a trip to Hawaii. It has the sweetest tropical aroma. Definetely a good anti-depressant!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for rachelbenson29
Member since 2017
I wanted to smoke a little weed to wind down for the night & get rid of my headache. little did I know that I could cure a headache while being simultaneously punched in the face by the mike tyson of marijuana. all I can do is lay in my bed thinking about how delicious ice water is and how much I lo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for merriejayne
Member since 2011
Didn't anticipate being THIS high when I broke into Hawaiian Punch for an early-afternoon bowl. My impression? Don't be fooled by its innocent fruity smell and bright, colorful buds; this one is closely related to Memphis Belle, so it'll punch you. And you won't even see it coming.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Strain
Hawaiian Punch

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Hawaiian PunchUser uploaded image of Hawaiian PunchUser uploaded image of Hawaiian PunchUser uploaded image of Hawaiian PunchUser uploaded image of Hawaiian PunchUser uploaded image of Hawaiian PunchUser uploaded image of Hawaiian Punch
more
photos