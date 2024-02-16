Got a couple of prerolls and they were really tasty came in at 17 percent and or was a perfect choice for after work and I was really hyper from. Bad day. This helped the ease and made me laugh it off. It's a nice strain very uplifting. And get me all tingly. Hits behind the eyes. And goes into a nice body high that doesn't make you on a couch. It took me by surprise and it hitz.. high last for over an hour. And I'm still going hard.Coming in at 27% and it's one of the nicer hybrids and I enjoyed it a lot. I would put this in a daily rotation.. happy tokes