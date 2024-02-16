Hawaiian Snowcone reviews
Hawaiian Snowcone reviews
7........d
February 16, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
i am a happy goober off this stuff i am just a bubbly lil guy i ordered some pizza like five mins ago and im gonna tear that up big time but i think ill be good 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 tasted great, didnt feel rough at all it was straight up pleasant
w........1
July 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Dizzy
Very good strain. The taste is pretty good and i love this pen
E........i
July 11, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Soft nugs 👌🏽 made it easy to crush.
P........z
January 7, 2025
Euphoric
Uplifted
Dizzy
Got a big feeling of not being in control of my movements like my body wanted to move. But I was relaxed enough to sit on the couch and veg out while it took my mind on a heavy buzz tingle that had accompanied light visual in my mind. Keep in mind I’m taking dabs. But overall good Applesauce dab from High Grade will be taking more in a bit. Heavy head high
A........6
January 17, 2025
Euphoric
Tingly
Uplifted
Got a couple of prerolls and they were really tasty came in at 17 percent and or was a perfect choice for after work and I was really hyper from. Bad day. This helped the ease and made me laugh it off. It's a nice strain very uplifting. And get me all tingly. Hits behind the eyes. And goes into a nice body high that doesn't make you on a couch. It took me by surprise and it hitz.. high last for over an hour. And I'm still going hard.Coming in at 27% and it's one of the nicer hybrids and I enjoyed it a lot. I would put this in a daily rotation.. happy tokes