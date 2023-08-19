Hazy Girl reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Hazy Girl.

Hazy Girl strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Creative

Hazy Girl strain helps with

  • Pain
    16% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    16% of people say it helps with Anxiety

August 19, 2023
It tastes like dirt to me. 🤷🏽‍♀️ but it’s a really nice mellow high.. I started puttering around my house, made soup, cleaned up. It loosen up some permanent knots in my back I was clear head, (more of a body high) was able to focus and get some things done. Overall I really like it, will definitely purchase again
6 people found this helpful
October 5, 2023
A very good daytime strain. I ended up cleaning the house and just relaxed. A good strain for me since i can’t do a lot of sativa hybrids as they tend to make my anxiety worse but this strain didn’t do that at all but still got the light energy with it.
4 people found this helpful
March 23, 2024
Stared at the sunset for 3 hours, ever since I smoked this nature has just looked particularly more beautiful.
3 people found this helpful
August 25, 2023
Warm headhigh triangulated right above the brows putting everything at rest. A focus that can be relaxed or utilized, your choice. Pretty strong overall, so use if you don't have something to do later.
3 people found this helpful
September 1, 2023
Reeeaaalllll nice body high. Definitely energizing, got a lot of work done and focused on them. Someone said it taste like dirt, that is very true lol. Very earthy and somehow I got a bit of cinnamon?? Overall pretty good
2 people found this helpful
February 24, 2024
I found hazy girl to be quite impressive with its intense experience. It will put you in a euphoric relaxed mood. This high quality strain will leave you very satisfied.
1 person found this helpful

