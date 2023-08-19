Hazy Girl reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hazy Girl.
Hazy Girl strain effects
Hazy Girl reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
r........s
August 19, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
It tastes like dirt to me. 🤷🏽♀️ but it’s a really nice mellow high.. I started puttering around my house, made soup, cleaned up. It loosen up some permanent knots in my back I was clear head, (more of a body high) was able to focus and get some things done. Overall I really like it, will definitely purchase again
l........e
October 5, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
A very good daytime strain. I ended up cleaning the house and just relaxed. A good strain for me since i can’t do a lot of sativa hybrids as they tend to make my anxiety worse but this strain didn’t do that at all but still got the light energy with it.
b........0
March 23, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Stared at the sunset for 3 hours, ever since I smoked this nature has just looked particularly more beautiful.
c........s
August 25, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Warm headhigh triangulated right above the brows putting everything at rest. A focus that can be relaxed or utilized, your choice. Pretty strong overall, so use if you don't have something to do later.
t........1
September 1, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Reeeaaalllll nice body high. Definitely energizing, got a lot of work done and focused on them. Someone said it taste like dirt, that is very true lol. Very earthy and somehow I got a bit of cinnamon?? Overall pretty good
V........8
February 24, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
I found hazy girl to be quite impressive with its intense experience. It will put you in a euphoric relaxed mood. This high quality strain will leave you very satisfied.