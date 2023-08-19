stock photo similar to Hazy Girl
Hybrid

Hazy Girl

Hazy Girl is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hazy Kush and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Hazy Girl is a rare and exclusive strain from Green Bodhi, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices.

"The inspiration for Hazy Girl came from blending Platinum Girl Scout Cookies with Hazy Kush, combining California and Oregon genetics, and naming it after my dog, Hazy," said Green Bodhi in 2024.

Hazy Girl is 18.7% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Hazy Girl effects include feeling creative, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hazy Girl when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Green Bodhi, Hazy Girl features flavors like lemon, lime, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is often associated with a citrus aroma and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Hazy Girl typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Hazy Girl is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hazy Girl, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Hazy Girl strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Creative

Hazy Girl strain helps with

  • Pain
    16% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Hazy Girl strain reviews6

August 19, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
It tastes like dirt to me. 🤷🏽‍♀️ but it’s a really nice mellow high.. I started puttering around my house, made soup, cleaned up. It loosen up some permanent knots in my back I was clear head, (more of a body high) was able to focus and get some things done. Overall I really like it, will definitely purchase again
6 people found this helpful
October 5, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
A very good daytime strain. I ended up cleaning the house and just relaxed. A good strain for me since i can’t do a lot of sativa hybrids as they tend to make my anxiety worse but this strain didn’t do that at all but still got the light energy with it.
4 people found this helpful
March 23, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Stared at the sunset for 3 hours, ever since I smoked this nature has just looked particularly more beautiful.
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

