Hazy Girl
Hazy Girl is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hazy Kush and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Hazy Girl is a rare and exclusive strain from Green Bodhi, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices.
"The inspiration for Hazy Girl came from blending Platinum Girl Scout Cookies with Hazy Kush, combining California and Oregon genetics, and naming it after my dog, Hazy," said Green Bodhi in 2024.
Hazy Girl is 18.7% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Hazy Girl effects include feeling creative, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hazy Girl when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Green Bodhi, Hazy Girl features flavors like lemon, lime, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is often associated with a citrus aroma and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Hazy Girl typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Hazy Girl is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hazy Girl, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Hazy GirlOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Hazy Girl strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Hazy Girl products near you
Similar to Hazy Girl near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—