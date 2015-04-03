ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Heaven Scent reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Heaven Scent.

Avatar for Piperatthegates
Member since 2020
Potent and effective at easing mental/body tension. Feels like a weight immediately lifted and a clarity sets in. Highly recommend.
FocusedUplifted
Avatar for edbtz
Member since 2016
felt like Jesus took a fart on my face, so magical. definitely recommend for any situation; social, work, and environment. one of the top strands out there.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for khronic6views
Member since 2016
Heaven Scent Hybrid Cannabis Strain Bred from God's Gift and Green Crack (a personal favourite of ours) SMELL: Potent Earthy Citrus smell with a hint of sweetness that balances out the earth tones. TASTE: Smooth Aftertaste Sweet Orangey Flavour. HIGH: Relaxed, Happy , Uplifting. Pro: Energy, Focus, ...
Avatar for spk2629
Member since 2014
Did some more research on this strain, and after going to the breeder's site, I seen that Leafly has the lineage wrong. This is copied and pasted: "MTG seeds is a medical cannabis genetics company that has been working with some of the biggest medical marijuana farms and dispensaries in California s...
Avatar for dasorrow1
Member since 2014
bomb as fuck great taste great high nice head forgetfulness thanks rolling
