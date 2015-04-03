We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Heaven Scent Hybrid Cannabis Strain Bred from God's Gift and Green Crack (a personal favourite of ours) SMELL: Potent Earthy Citrus smell with a hint of sweetness that balances out the earth tones. TASTE: Smooth Aftertaste Sweet Orangey Flavour. HIGH: Relaxed, Happy , Uplifting. Pro: Energy, Focus, ...
Did some more research on this strain, and after going to the breeder's site, I seen that Leafly has the lineage wrong. This is copied and pasted: "MTG seeds is a medical cannabis genetics company that has been working with some of the biggest medical marijuana farms and dispensaries in California s...