ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Heaven Scent
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Heaven Scent

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.8 5 reviews

Heaven Scent

Heaven Scent

Heaven Scent is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by MTG Seeds that crosses genetics from God’s Gift and Green Crack. The polar opposite effects of its indica and sativa parents meet halfway, delivering you to a balanced state of blissful, relaxed happiness. Its buds express themselves in hues that range from deep blue to dark purple.

Reviews

5

more reviews
write a review

Find Heaven Scent nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Heaven Scent nearby.

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
God's Gift
parent
Second strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Strain
Heaven Scent

Products with Heaven Scent

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Heaven Scent nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Green Lantern, Black Cherry OG, Cosmic Collision, Medibud, and More
New Strains Alert: Green Lantern, Black Cherry OG, Cosmic Collision, Medibud, and More