Heaven Scent is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by MTG Seeds that crosses genetics from God’s Gift and Green Crack. The polar opposite effects of its indica and sativa parents meet halfway, delivering you to a balanced state of blissful, relaxed happiness. Its buds express themselves in hues that range from deep blue to dark purple.
