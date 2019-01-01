Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Advanced Seeds, Heavy Bud is a tasty cross of some unknown indicas that puts out a citrus, fruit, and mint aroma and flavor. Buds are dense with light and dark green hues surrounded by orange pistils. The classic high will take you into a cloudy bliss of sedation.