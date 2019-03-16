ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
High School Sweetheart reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain High School Sweetheart.

Reviews

Avatar for TaylorHanley
Member since 2018
best flavor when rolled in a RAW paper
Avatar for Dastomba
Member since 2014
I got this by mistake (bud-tender put wrong product in the bag) and it was nothing special, just a good solid daytime med for pain and depression. Taste was sweet, and smoke was smooth both in and out. Not disappointed with the purchase and will buy again.
Avatar for sywi
Member since 2017
I had high hopes for this strain from the description -- I like me my upbeat, happy, non-racy "functional" buds. But I found this strain curiously "meh." The high had very little character -- it was just a feeling of being high. Not fun, not chill -- just "under the influence of THC." More than anyt...
Hungry
Avatar for Jameseldude
Member since 2019
I think this strain would be good for beginners. Very chill, not too much to handle.
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for AngryVegan
Member since 2018
very dense, red buds with lots of sparkly trichomes. has a light, sweet berry candy smell with undertones of earthy/woody scent. has a very sweet, slightly musky flavor and smooth smoke. effects hit me immediately. the effects are very focusing, relaxing, uplifting, and energizing but not too energi...
FocusedHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for andieh9
Member since 2017
Works great on my headaches, tastes sweet and earthy but in a good way. Will be my go to for catching an onset prior to migraine...
FocusedHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for jsmoritz2000
Member since 2016
Tasty if you love sweet and fruity bud. Very uplifting, happy and social buzz. Potent and intensely euphoric.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for kimple22
Member since 2019
Fell in love after a few hits. Got some of this grown by Grow Sciences, top notch. Cherry pie, one of the parents, is one of my all time favorites. I buy everything it’s in. That being said, this acted like a solid 50/50 hybrid for me. I tend to lean towards indicas for pain and anxiety. This is a p...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted