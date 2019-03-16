Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I got this by mistake (bud-tender put wrong product in the bag) and it was nothing special, just a good solid daytime med for pain and depression. Taste was sweet, and smoke was smooth both in and out. Not disappointed with the purchase and will buy again.
I had high hopes for this strain from the description -- I like me my upbeat, happy, non-racy "functional" buds. But I found this strain curiously "meh." The high had very little character -- it was just a feeling of being high. Not fun, not chill -- just "under the influence of THC." More than anyt...
very dense, red buds with lots of sparkly trichomes. has a light, sweet berry candy smell with undertones of earthy/woody scent. has a very sweet, slightly musky flavor and smooth smoke. effects hit me immediately. the effects are very focusing, relaxing, uplifting, and energizing but not too energi...
Fell in love after a few hits. Got some of this grown by Grow Sciences, top notch. Cherry pie, one of the parents, is one of my all time favorites. I buy everything it’s in. That being said, this acted like a solid 50/50 hybrid for me. I tend to lean towards indicas for pain and anxiety. This is a p...