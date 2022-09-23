High Society reviews
l........1
September 23, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
This is amazing. Not for newbies and even the experienced should go slow. Great balance on the hybrid. Fights fatigue without making you turn into the flash on crack. Let’s you relax, eases away pain and anxiety, but doesn’t give you couch lock. Perfect any time, any activity, any ailment strain!
m........7
October 13, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Holy moly! The vibe is sooo chill…Just chilling like a villain. And I have reactions to some that gives me some anxiety with I suffer from. Ain’t none of that.. Highly recommended
J........O
November 4, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
I just harvested a couple of plants of high society let me tell you With a cross between jet fuel and biscotti the taste is absolutely amazing it has a gassy sweet smell and the taste to match it!!! Makes me laugh my ass off and then knocks me out! Lol Will definitely be growing this strain again!
w........0
June 30, 2024
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
High Society, From Island Pezi. Taste was good that's about it! Potency was not there and prices are way to high 😞
T........N
November 24, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Very heavy indica and will probably put most people to sleep but it kills my anxiety and gives me the euphoric feeling
p........y
January 11, 2025
Relaxed
Sleepy
I'd agree with the top review of '22 on this - but i def would say this is ok for anyone smoking - new users and regular and old. For me this would be for only chilling, taking a bath ideal for high society strain. This is def not a i want to smoke and laugh. This is not a HAHAHA this is "heh".
g........0
January 18, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Makes me sleepy and relaxed but without the feeling of being “stuck”, does increase my appetite but also helps with my anxiety, keeps me calm.
s........e
November 24, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Great. Highly recommended.