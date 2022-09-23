stock photo similar to High Society
HybridTHC 18%CBD 0%
High Society
High Society is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Biscotti and Jet Fuel Gelato. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, euphoric, and happy. High Society has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, High Society, before let us know! Leave a review.
High Society strain effects
High Society strain reviews38
