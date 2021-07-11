Highway 30 OG
HybridTHC 24%CBD 0%
Highway 30 OG
H30
Hybrid
Talkative
Hungry
Myrcene
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Highway 30 OG potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Highway 30 OG is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, and hungry. Highway 30 OG has 24% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Highway 30 OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Highway 30 OGOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Highway 30 OG strain effects
Highway 30 OG strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Highway 30 OG products near you
Similar to Highway 30 OG near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Highway 30 OG strain reviews(2)
Read all reviews
M........e
July 11, 2021
b........5
February 23, 2023
Hungry
Talkative