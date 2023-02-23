Highway 30 OG reviews
Highway 30 OG strain effects
Highway 30 OG strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
b........5
February 23, 2023
Hungry
Talkative
Dry mouth
this is the best gas of all time if you have a chance to smoke this smoke it. takes you to a highway you have never been on before
M........e
July 11, 2021
Love this strain. Mellow enough to keep you grounded, stimulating enough to keep you in the present. Smells great too.