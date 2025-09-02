Hindu Mints reviews
Hindu Mints strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Hindu Mints strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
September 2, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Just tried it for the first time. Very nice, relaxing and tasty lift. Will be getting this again.
March 21, 2024
Happy
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
For me, Hindu Mints has a smooth taste and aroma, and great for insomnia. Woke up feeling rested.
April 18, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Real stanky and real tasty, it hits well and gives a nice long lasting high. One of my all time favorites. Very nice 👌