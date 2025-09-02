Hindu Mints
Hindu Mints effects are mostly calming.
Hindu Mints potency is higher THC than average.
Hindu Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kush Mints and Afghani. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Hindu Mints is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Grow West, the average price of Hindu Mints typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Hindu Mints’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hindu Mints, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Hindu MintsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Hindu Mints strain effects
Hindu Mints strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Hindu Mints products near you
Similar to Hindu Mints near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—