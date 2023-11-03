Hand down best tasting Hindu Kush genetics I've ever tasted. That old school sandalwood spicy hashy fruity aroma and taste. I have not tasted anything close in a long time, Smooth tasty smoke, an indica lover's wet dream. Beautiful purples and dark greens covered in crystals, pure eye candy. Effects are pure indica heaven, euphoric numbing body high, relaxed to the max, happy AF, glued to the spot, and hungry. Great for anxiety and pain, Got this for two reasons, Hindu Kush is an absolute fave, and for the B-Real/Cypress connection...glad as hell I did, and any indica lovers, Hindu Kush lovers HAS to try this. I absolutely love the package design.