Hindu Phunk reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hindu Phunk.
Hindu Phunk strain effects
Hindu Phunk reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
l........t
November 3, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Hand down best tasting Hindu Kush genetics I've ever tasted. That old school sandalwood spicy hashy fruity aroma and taste. I have not tasted anything close in a long time, Smooth tasty smoke, an indica lover's wet dream. Beautiful purples and dark greens covered in crystals, pure eye candy. Effects are pure indica heaven, euphoric numbing body high, relaxed to the max, happy AF, glued to the spot, and hungry. Great for anxiety and pain, Got this for two reasons, Hindu Kush is an absolute fave, and for the B-Real/Cypress connection...glad as hell I did, and any indica lovers, Hindu Kush lovers HAS to try this. I absolutely love the package design.
L........1
July 2, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Amazing just dropped in Detroit at Dr. Greenthumbs amazing bud and if you love indica get this strain it will not disappoint.