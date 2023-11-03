Hindu Phunk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hindu Phunk.

Hindu Phunk strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Happy

Euphoric

Hindu Phunk strain flavors

Earthy

Woody

Hindu Phunk strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Lack of appetite
    50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain

Hindu Phunk reviews

November 3, 2023
Hand down best tasting Hindu Kush genetics I've ever tasted. That old school sandalwood spicy hashy fruity aroma and taste. I have not tasted anything close in a long time, Smooth tasty smoke, an indica lover's wet dream. Beautiful purples and dark greens covered in crystals, pure eye candy. Effects are pure indica heaven, euphoric numbing body high, relaxed to the max, happy AF, glued to the spot, and hungry. Great for anxiety and pain, Got this for two reasons, Hindu Kush is an absolute fave, and for the B-Real/Cypress connection...glad as hell I did, and any indica lovers, Hindu Kush lovers HAS to try this. I absolutely love the package design.
2 people found this helpful
July 2, 2024
Amazing just dropped in Detroit at Dr. Greenthumbs amazing bud and if you love indica get this strain it will not disappoint.

