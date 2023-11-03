stock photo similar to Hindu Phunk
Hybrid

Hindu Phunk

Hindu Phunk is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hindu Kush and Skunk #1. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Hindu Phunk is a potent and aromatic strain that delivers a relaxing and euphoric high. Hindu Phunk is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Hindu Phunk effects include feeling happy, calm, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hindu Phunk when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, stress, and nausea. Bred by Insane OG, Hindu Phunk features flavors like earthy, fruity, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Hindu Phunk typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Hindu Phunk is also known as Insane Hindu Phunk or White Gushers, and has a dense and frosty appearance. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hindu Phunk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Hindu Phunk strain effects

Feelings

Uplifted

Happy

Euphoric

Hindu Phunk strain flavors

Earthy

Woody

Hindu Phunk strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Lack of appetite
    50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain
Hindu Phunk strain reviews2

November 3, 2023
Hand down best tasting Hindu Kush genetics I've ever tasted. That old school sandalwood spicy hashy fruity aroma and taste. I have not tasted anything close in a long time, Smooth tasty smoke, an indica lover's wet dream. Beautiful purples and dark greens covered in crystals, pure eye candy. Effects are pure indica heaven, euphoric numbing body high, relaxed to the max, happy AF, glued to the spot, and hungry. Great for anxiety and pain, Got this for two reasons, Hindu Kush is an absolute fave, and for the B-Real/Cypress connection...glad as hell I did, and any indica lovers, Hindu Kush lovers HAS to try this. I absolutely love the package design.
July 2, 2024
Amazing just dropped in Detroit at Dr. Greenthumbs amazing bud and if you love indica get this strain it will not disappoint.
Strain spotlight

Hindu Phunk strain genetics

Strain parent
Hk
Hindu Kush
parent
Hindu Phunk
HnduPhnk
Hindu Phunk