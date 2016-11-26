Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Incredible stimulant! Pungent flavors combine to deliver a special taste profile. Blazed for hours in the fresh Michigan snow, sledding. Buzz has legs and lasted hours. Frosty snow coated tricombs cover these large buds and its dense. It's no surprise this strain is trending.
