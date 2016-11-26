ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hoarfrost
  4. Reviews

Hoarfrost reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hoarfrost.

Reviews

4

Avatar for ticalkush
Member since 2017
A really solid strain for when you want to focus on a task or just relax and enjoy the weather, good all around strain with a unique taste
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
Incredible stimulant! Pungent flavors combine to deliver a special taste profile. Blazed for hours in the fresh Michigan snow, sledding. Buzz has legs and lasted hours. Frosty snow coated tricombs cover these large buds and its dense. It's no surprise this strain is trending. Energy giver pain re...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for highimdan
Member since 2016
This was awesome. Light head buzz, heavy body. Good taste and baked well.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for jlite3200
Member since 2016
i felt this strain here is the future...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
write a review