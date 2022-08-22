Hobbit Fart
Hobbit Fart
HFa
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Euphoric
Blue Cheese
Cheese
Berry
Hobbit Fart effects are mostly energizing.
Hobbit Fart strain effects
Hobbit Fart strain flavors
Hobbit Fart strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Hobbit Fart strain reviews(1)
August 22, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
sounds like a funny strain but one of the best buds i’ve ever smoked .. behind its ancient american moldy mushroom fart smell you’ve got your self a trip like no other … can’t put it into words but after a spliff of this .. you can’t even find the words to tell your mum u ain’t high when u can’t even find the lighter that your holding in the other hand super sonic stoned mate