- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
August 22, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
sounds like a funny strain but one of the best buds i’ve ever smoked .. behind its ancient american moldy mushroom fart smell you’ve got your self a trip like no other … can’t put it into words but after a spliff of this .. you can’t even find the words to tell your mum u ain’t high when u can’t even find the lighter that your holding in the other hand super sonic stoned mate