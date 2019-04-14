Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I can't say anything negative about this strain. It is absolutely the best bud I have tried in the past year and i have tried MANY MANY strains. The local dispensary hasnt had it in stock in a while. This strain is amazing. Novice users beware.. 34%tcha!!!
I’m interested in hearing what others have to say about this strain. I always try to check out different strains that come thru my local dispensary and came across and figured what the hell. The flower has a very berry type aroma and was nicely covered. It’s got a very smooth throat hit, and after s...