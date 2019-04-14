ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hollyweed
  4. Reviews

Hollyweed reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hollyweed.

Reviews

6

Avatar for Sage060109
Member since 2019
I haven’t tried it yet but I want to
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Peachheckss
Member since 2019
Strong as fuckkk.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungrySleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Cloudgoddess1111
Member since 2018
I can't say anything negative about this strain. It is absolutely the best bud I have tried in the past year and i have tried MANY MANY strains. The local dispensary hasnt had it in stock in a while. This strain is amazing. Novice users beware.. 34%tcha!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Newbery
Member since 2019
Great strain! Uplifting and helped me focus. It is on the strong side, nice taste, deep pungent aroma.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Creative
write a review
Avatar for BuzzKillclean
Member since 2019
Exceptionally strong this strain was wonderful to look at, taste and smell. She was as described but I would add get the grinder out. It is very very sticky.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Smokingjoe76
Member since 2019
I’m interested in hearing what others have to say about this strain. I always try to check out different strains that come thru my local dispensary and came across and figured what the hell. The flower has a very berry type aroma and was nicely covered. It’s got a very smooth throat hit, and after s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy