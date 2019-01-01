ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Honduras
  • Leafly flower of Honduras

Sativa

Honduras

Honduras

Honduras is a Central American landrace strain preserved by Ace Seeds. Its structure, flowering time, and overall appearance are reminiscent of old lowland Colombian strains while the effects and terpene profile are closer to Mexican sativas. The strain’s invigorating effects help stave off fatigue and lethargy, but can have overstimulating side effects for those prone to anxiety. Honduras’ aroma is tart and floral with a spicy finish.  

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.
write a review