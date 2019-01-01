Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Honduras is a Central American landrace strain preserved by Ace Seeds. Its structure, flowering time, and overall appearance are reminiscent of old lowland Colombian strains while the effects and terpene profile are closer to Mexican sativas. The strain’s invigorating effects help stave off fatigue and lethargy, but can have overstimulating side effects for those prone to anxiety. Honduras’ aroma is tart and floral with a spicy finish.