s........p
February 15, 2024
Good funk smell, sweet aroma, creamy smoke. Definitely one of my favorites. Created a Leafly account just to make this review
j........b
September 13, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I am vaping Fernway Honeycrisp oil disposable; recyclable actually. It has a nice crisp and even a lil sweet taste. It makes me feel relaxed and happy. I highly recommend it for this fall season. 🎃🍎
w........l
October 6, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Very gassy, not harsh but definitely spicy! Really strong citrus aroma. Very potent in our opinion, we're not all day consumers either though. We love this strain, highly recommend!
L........9
July 7, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Tastes great, smooth, and feels great too. This is a surprisingly good strain. I have high tolerance and next to nothing knocks me out but this does. I'm vaping a Market cart.
j........5
August 30, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Enjoying some of the Honey Crisp by Buckeye Relief in The Land! Shout out to BR they always have fire flower that is worth every penny! The bag appeal is 9.3 even tho it looks like light dep but its fire on the flavor and experience. I definitely recommend for all levels, but especially to the initiated user, for the terps and indica leaning hybrid all day smoke.
r........y
June 12, 2024
Focused
I vape my flower and I did not care for the flavor profile at all..also I found this with 36% and l still can't handle the taste. Ill give it away.and have to clean my mighty + real good. Very loose buds as well . The brand was buckeye relief...first and last time I will try their product!
u........3
Yesterday
Happy
Relaxed
FLAVORTOWN. sleepy relaxed happy but not giggly. Good time.
b........r
December 4, 2024
Relaxed
Dizzy
Flower smoked via water bong. From Buckeye Relief, Ohio. Listed at 30.5% THC. Nutty and earthy notes. Head rush and slight spins. Flows to body relaxation.