stock photo similar to Honey Crisp
Hybrid

Honey Crisp

Honey Crisp is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Forbidden Jelly and Gas. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Honey Crisp is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Honey Crisp typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Honey Crisp’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honey Crisp, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Honey Crisp

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Honey Crisp strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Honey Crisp strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Pain
    28% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    28% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Honey Crisp products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Honey Crisp near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Honey Crisp strain reviews8

February 15, 2024
Good funk smell, sweet aroma, creamy smoke. Definitely one of my favorites. Created a Leafly account just to make this review
6 people found this helpful
September 13, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I am vaping Fernway Honeycrisp oil disposable; recyclable actually. It has a nice crisp and even a lil sweet taste. It makes me feel relaxed and happy. I highly recommend it for this fall season. 🎃🍎
4 people found this helpful
October 6, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Very gassy, not harsh but definitely spicy! Really strong citrus aroma. Very potent in our opinion, we're not all day consumers either though. We love this strain, highly recommend!
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight