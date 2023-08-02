Honeycomb reviews
- 36% of people say it helps with Stress
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
t........s
August 2, 2023
Creative
Energetic
After finding this strain at GDF, I couldn't believe how good I felt, mind and body and my blood pressure is down too. Huge downside is this one isn't always in stock. I've had to drive to three different GDF in order to get my weekly allotment; Biloxi, Hattiesburg and Laurel. May only be temporary relief from symptoms of arthritis and depression, but l get a lot done and even exercise when using it.
a........y
July 11, 2023
Creative
Energetic
I got this in a cartridge for quick hits in the middle of the day or when I’m in places I can’t smell like skunk. This HITS. It’s sweet in flavor, and gives me the feeling I want in just a few hits. It gives me that all-over euphoric and relaxed feeling without making brain foggy. I can hit this and still work. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
j........1
July 10, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Smells great, taste even better, one of my top favs! Great hybrid for anytime of the day!!
J........s
October 23, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Beautiful bud. Pungent. Sweet/Honey ending notes. Creative and productive high with a nice relaxing body lightness. Excited to smoke first thing in the morning.
B........k
November 15, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
First time with this grower and strain... Instant fan of both. This hyrbid hit me like a train and I was melting like a piece of butter between two flap jacks. Wouldnt smoke this before work or on lunch. Will be back will recommend to a friend. 10/10 and the price is beyond a good deal.
b........h
Today
Creative
Focused
Was really good and easy to smoke. I get this one often it never disappoints. It makes me personally very focused on things and i get very productive. Helps great with anxiety too.
s........6
October 24, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Hungry
Tingly
really good for a lazy day or a laundry day, she’s sweet and spicy :) love it!
8........k
May 12, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Relaxed
Really chill vibe, I feel like a lava lamp