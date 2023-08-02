After finding this strain at GDF, I couldn't believe how good I felt, mind and body and my blood pressure is down too. Huge downside is this one isn't always in stock. I've had to drive to three different GDF in order to get my weekly allotment; Biloxi, Hattiesburg and Laurel. May only be temporary relief from symptoms of arthritis and depression, but l get a lot done and even exercise when using it.