I’m currently smoking the Hong Kong. So far I’m feeling pretty good. I got pretty head high after the second hit. And I’m a pretty constant user, so this shit is strong. Not feeling the munchies so far. That’s new! But feeling relaxed, yet I could go do something fun and feel energetic.
I think this strain is fantastic but I gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating only because it's just not the right strain for me. If you are looking for something to boost your energy and increase your appetite, then this is a perfect strain for you. If you are sensitive to anxiety or hypoglycemic, I woul...