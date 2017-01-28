ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hong Kong reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hong Kong.

Avatar for BeanTownFan420
Member since 2017
Ya mon!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Rotothebizzel
Member since 2018
I’m currently smoking the Hong Kong. So far I’m feeling pretty good. I got pretty head high after the second hit. And I’m a pretty constant user, so this shit is strong. Not feeling the munchies so far. That’s new! But feeling relaxed, yet I could go do something fun and feel energetic.
FocusedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for MoBiscuits420
Member since 2017
I think this strain is fantastic but I gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating only because it's just not the right strain for me. If you are looking for something to boost your energy and increase your appetite, then this is a perfect strain for you. If you are sensitive to anxiety or hypoglycemic, I woul...
EnergeticFocusedHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for rangelight
Member since 2016
Expanding on my previous review It smells amazing But tastes like terrible-berries
Avatar for rangelight
Member since 2016
Yeasssss, vedddy nice :). Super relaxing great smelling bud, energizing and comforting like sunshine
Avatar for jclover77
Member since 2017
Smoking it right now (wake and bake). It calms me down. Makes me feel happy and silly. I could do chores with this.
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for FreeGuwop1017
Member since 2017
Wait if Sour Diesel x Sensi Star already makes Death Star then isnt this basically the same strain?
Avatar for kwasiemoto
Member since 2014
love it. Strong. pungent and a real body buzz. great for relaxing.
Relaxed