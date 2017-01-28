Hong Kong is a sativa-dominant cross between sativa favorite Sour Diesel and Sensi Star. This hybrid exhibits the smell and taste characteristic of Sour Diesel: pungent sour citrus aroma lending to an earthy, citrusy, diesel fuel taste. The plant itself has an average, grassy green appearance, but provides both high yield and THC levels. Best used during the daytime, Hong Kong is known for its long-lasting effects which are energetic and positive. Keep your snacks close by—many patients also report that Hong Kong will increase their appetite.