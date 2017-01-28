ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hong Kong

Hong Kong is a sativa-dominant cross between sativa favorite Sour Diesel and Sensi Star. This hybrid exhibits the smell and taste characteristic of Sour Diesel: pungent sour citrus aroma lending to an earthy, citrusy, diesel fuel taste. The plant itself has an average, grassy green appearance, but provides both high yield and THC levels. Best used during the daytime, Hong Kong is known for its long-lasting effects which are energetic and positive. Keep your snacks close by—many patients also report that Hong Kong will increase their appetite.

Avatar for Williamsson
Member since 2013
Hong Kong aka Hong Kong Star a wonderful Hybrid of Sour Diesel x Sensi Star. Pungent aroma, Skunky to spicy taste. This Sativa-dominant hybrid is a perfect mix for me. After a few rounds smoked in a pipe I was able to get my yardwork done. Then a few bong's latter and I was relaxed sleep will be ea...
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for bosieboy
Member since 2014
Hong Kong is my ultimate daytime medication. A subtle head high, accompanied by a dramatic reduction in anxiety without feeling cloudy. No couch lock here! I can easily play difficult classical piano pieces, without any confusion. This is great for those suffering from crippling depression or anxiet...
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
ehhh its perty good im so high right now
ArousedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Forshame
Member since 2014
best goddamn bud ive ever fucking smoked
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for BJW
Member since 2014
Cool strain; I've had alot of Sour Diesel crosses, but this is a really nice one in terms of a balanced strong high with a good taste. I'd call it a slightly sativa dominant hybrid; kind of in the realm of a Blue Dream or OG Kush; I assume it's called Hong Kong because of the smell/taste ... like a...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Sensi Star
Sour Diesel
Hong Kong
Sumo Grande
