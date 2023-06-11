Hood Candyz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hood Candyz.
Hood Candyz strain effects
Reported by 41 real people like you
Hood Candyz strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Pain
- 15% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Hood Candyz reviews
f........8
June 11, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Hands down the best smelling and looking strain i have ever smoked in 18 years of smoking/growing. The buds are purple very little green, got 7 grams of it cold cured grown in NC. All I have to say is I have personally smoked over 2000 strains in my time consuming cannabis and this is a treasure and rare. Pick it up if you can, the smoke is smooth as hell sweet berry notes on the exhale, good for pain anxiety hunger and sleep. I’m definitely having to ration this one because it sold out so quick! Keep blazing my friends! 420 for life
j........t
September 4, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
This strain will have yo ass high like blood pressure. Most defiantly a 5 star strain to me. I understand why you may can’t find this strain often. I was high when I wrote this. Shit got me so high I had to leave a review. Thank you highly recommended if you come across it.
j........y
August 1, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
To preface, I am a budtender at a recreational dispensary. I received a cold cured small batch of this flower from a vendor. The buds had beautiful murky amethyst colored tips. The high was immediately euphoric! Highly recommend :)
l........7
June 21, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
rev cannabis came out with hood candyz proper name considering where I bought it. on the south side of Chicago 😂 RUNTZ x WHY U GELLY THIS IS A FIVE-STAR LOOKING ,TASTING AND SMELLING BUD ONLY POINTS DEDUCTION WAS FOR THE LOWER THC Content .DIALED IN AT 21%maxed out . A LITTLE OVER A 1% terp profile makes this one of the better Indica leaning hybrids out there ,one that you can be completely baked but still function on , one of the descriptions says it's an old school OG buzz, they are right pure nostalgia once you smoke it you know... a treat for us OG smokers and tokers... some might call it mids, I call it great medicine ,people need to stop being so pretentious when it comes to different cannabis strains ,different strains make everybody feel different, too many people think they're special nowadays...the only problem with that is they're not special in the slightest, just to be real. anywho smoke some of this and forget all about how cringe the world has become in 2024. 👽🪩
l........8
January 2, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Awesome strain Helped my migraines , Pain , anxiety and chrons disease Can make you sleepy and tired One down side is I did have a headache when it was wearing off but I’ll take this as opposed to being nauseous which some strains can make my nausea worse Taste was amazing Would 100% recommend anyone trying
1........g
April 15, 2024
Focused
Sleepy
Anxious
This strain is some doo doo. I bought half a zip of it because it was on sale. It made me and all the homies feel stressed and sleepy. We couldn’t stop tweaking the hell out. I will never touch hood candy again. Also it tasted mid asf. On the bright side when I watch movies on it I feel like I’m in the movie.
w........8
January 21, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Just finished a Joint while playing the new Yakuza game and I haven’t moved my character in 5 minutes, this strain is a true heavy hitter. Super euphoric and super strong head buzz. This is some real deal gas!
C........0
January 5, 2024
Relaxed
Man Look! 👀👀👀👀👀 This ish here is something serious. Let me pre-face by exposing my last few prescriptions - (Italian Ice, Obama Runtz, Pink Runtz, Papaya Bomb, Lemon Cherry Gelato, Grand Daddy Purp, Frosted Donut - Gelato 33). Now that you see what I’ve been on recently- None of them is this. Need I say More? 5 MothaFlippin ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ stars all day and all night! Also as we know, everything ain’t for everybody!