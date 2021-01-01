Horchata reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Horchata.
Horchata effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
14 people reported 12 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Talkative
14% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
14% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
7% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
7% of people report feeling hungry
Focused
7% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
PTSD
7% of people say it helps with ptsd
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Horchata near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.