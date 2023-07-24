Hot Rod reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hot Rod.
Hot Rod strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Hot Rod strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Hot Rod reviews
P........n
July 24, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Purchased an ounce of popcorn from Leiffa. Hot Rod (Motor Breath x Grandpas Breath). Testing at 25% THC. Strong scent of citrus pine with a distinct garlicky, skunk smell, with a hint of a chemically diesel smell. Dark green buds, speckled with even darker (almost purple) flowers. Some orange hairs dotted through out. Has a lot of bag appeal even as little popcorn buds. Like a good IPA, the flowers aroma smell even better ground up and allowed to breathe. The citrus pine smell is overwhelming in a good way. Took a pretty big hit from the bong for my first flavor test. Was surprised how good it tasted. The citrus and pine comes through, but is overpowered by a pronounced diesel flavor. The usual tobacco and tar flavor is minimal. More surprised by how smooth the hit was. Motor Breath is a very fitting name for this strain. Took another hit to finish off the bowl. Feel a sensation behind my eyes, my thoughts are getting scattered and distant, it is getting harder to write this. My arms and legs feel lighter. Lingering back pain is starting to dissipate. For the first time today my mind and body are at ease. Stress and worry starts to disappear. I take my third hit, this time a fairly large bong rip I clear in one hit. Okay this weed is no joke. For the first time in a long time, I am scared of getting to high. I notice my heart beating a bit faster than usual. For a second I worry, that I’m not worrying! I laugh to myself and ground myself. I’m stoned man.
s........1
January 22, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Picked up and smoked twice today. First was at 3pm as a joint. Flower is dense and stuck together. Grinds not as fine as say, Jack Herer, but this is fine. A very floral heavy scent and flavor, with a piney aftertaste. The skunky odor undertones the floral to give you a nostalgic micro-flashback to your school days and lighting a fatty with the boys/gals. Got an incredible headhigh which put me into a very soothed state and a smile on my face. Two cats were promptly snuggled for extra happiness. Head transfered to body and I got tingly and drifted off into a cozy nap for 3 and a half hours after finishing the joint. Out of the bong for my second time around 130am. Three rips in and I'm flying currently, with a space headhigh that is also causing tingles in my body. Flower catches fire fast, and self-estingquishes rather fast (you have time to rip twice if you don't loligag). Flavor is amplified into an almost potpourri experience, and yes the smoke feels thick on the exhale. The same headhigh symptoms occur here, just with the added benefit of body tingles and extra tingles in the legs. Feeling of arousal for sure. Oh yeah this is a good one hahaha. Enjoy!
r........8
December 31, 2022
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
This is really good I like it. This is my first time trying it. I've taken about a couple hits of it and I was feeling it pretty good I've smoked a little more almost a whole bowl my face is kind of numb tingly I really like it it's got a real good smell to it it's got a real good taste it's really good.
T........t
October 3, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
Pound for pound
j........1
April 19, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I just love it it help my mental health so much it's a really good tasting strain as well the hi is solid
d........l
March 18, 2023
Sleepy
Anxious
Dry mouth
Headache
Nope! If u wanna be straight up fkd up, unproductive, and nauseous then this is your strain! I’ll stick to my citrus lemon type strains! I’m sure it’s perfect for some, just not for me!!!