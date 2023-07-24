Purchased an ounce of popcorn from Leiffa. Hot Rod (Motor Breath x Grandpas Breath). Testing at 25% THC. Strong scent of citrus pine with a distinct garlicky, skunk smell, with a hint of a chemically diesel smell. Dark green buds, speckled with even darker (almost purple) flowers. Some orange hairs dotted through out. Has a lot of bag appeal even as little popcorn buds. Like a good IPA, the flowers aroma smell even better ground up and allowed to breathe. The citrus pine smell is overwhelming in a good way. Took a pretty big hit from the bong for my first flavor test. Was surprised how good it tasted. The citrus and pine comes through, but is overpowered by a pronounced diesel flavor. The usual tobacco and tar flavor is minimal. More surprised by how smooth the hit was. Motor Breath is a very fitting name for this strain. Took another hit to finish off the bowl. Feel a sensation behind my eyes, my thoughts are getting scattered and distant, it is getting harder to write this. My arms and legs feel lighter. Lingering back pain is starting to dissipate. For the first time today my mind and body are at ease. Stress and worry starts to disappear. I take my third hit, this time a fairly large bong rip I clear in one hit. Okay this weed is no joke. For the first time in a long time, I am scared of getting to high. I notice my heart beating a bit faster than usual. For a second I worry, that I’m not worrying! I laugh to myself and ground myself. I’m stoned man.

